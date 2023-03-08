Share:

Teaching is an art but not everybody can be an artist. In the same context, not every good student can be a good teacher. Knowing something and knowing how to disseminate that, are two different things. It is not necessary that an expert beholder of knowledge also be an expert disseminator. Appointed teachers in public institutes should be trained and taught pedagogy before they step into a class. How to teach, what methods to apply, what the objective of the teacher in that class is to be, what to make learning, determining the problem areas of the students, and working on the determined problems, are some crucial discussions that require professional skills of teaching. Unfortunately, most of the teachers don’t possess such skills and fail to deliver and make the students learn the objectives. Whereas, merely fulfilling the formality of attending the class.

As mentioned earlier, knowing something does not necessarily make somebody a good teacher. Thereby, holding higher level degrees doesn’t make somebody a good teacher. Hence, even Ph.D. holders in universities, many a time, fail to deliver the required knowledge to the students. And students at the BS level complain about Ph.D. holder teachers. Probably, the skill of teaching is not taught during MPhil and Ph.D. Thereto, they don’t possess the skills. Considering that, these teachers must be given proper training in pedagogy and then be sent to classes.

JAHANGIR JAMEEL,

Balochistan.