RAWALPINDI - Lahore High Court (LHC) Rawalpindi Bench Justice Sultan Tanvir on Tuesday directed the Punjab caretaker government and the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to ensure execution of work on all the development schemes in Murree which were approved or funded by the government as per law.

The court disposed off the petition by directing ECP and concerned authorities to remove all the hurdles in completion of development projects in hill resort. LHC Rawalpindi Bench Justice Sultan Tanvir observed that no development project in Murree is to be stopped. two residents of Murree Sajid Abbasi and Saad Siraj had filed petition with LHC Rawalpindi Bench through their lawyer, contending that caretaker Punjab government had frozen development funds for Murree that were earlier released by PTI government