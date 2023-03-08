Share:

KHANEWAL - A man got injured due to kite string when he was driving a motorbike at Chak No 90/10-R, subur­ban town of the district on Tuesday. According to res­cue sources, Muhammad Asif, Assistant Librarian of Nishtar Hospital Multan was traveling to home on his motorbike. When he was passing through Awan Chowk, a metal string fell on him. Resultantly, he got critical wounds on his neck. Rescue teams rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to a nearby hospi­tal. The police have regis­tered a case. Further probe was underway.