RAWALPINDI - A woman was allegedly raped by a man by enticing her to provide free food packets in Gujar Khan, informed sources on Tuesday. Police have registered a case against the rapist and three of his accomplices and began investigation, they said.

Raids are being carried out to arrest the accused. According to sources, Imran Khan, resident of Mirza Mohala Sikandar Pura, lodged complaint with police station (PS) Gujar Khan that her sister in law (FB) met with a person namely Zafar in Railway Road bazaar who told her that he is a social worker and would help her get free food packets. He took her to a shop where accused Shehzad Ali and zafar allegedly harassed her sexually while co-accused kamil raped her twice. A police spokesman said that CPO took notice of the rape incident and ordered SP Saddar to arrest culprits.