PML-N leader urges PTI chief to ‘borrow some courage’ from Nawaz Sharif n Accuses Imran of hiding Rs55b ‘not just from public but also his cabinet’ n Imran skips court hearings but holding election rallies: Info Minister.

SHEIKHUPURA - Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Chief Organ­iser Maryam Nawaz Sharif Tuesday lashed out at former chief justice Saqib Nisar for facilitating PTI Chairman Im­ran Khan to grab the prime minister’s seat.

Addressing a large public rally, the PML-N senior vice president told the party work­ers how and why the former to judge took away the certificate of “sadiq and ameen” from the PTI chairman.

The PML-N leader was refer­ring to Nisar’s statement aired on TV channels on Monday in which the ex-judge said that the Supreme Court had not de­clared Imran Khan “sadiq and ameen” (truthful and honest) unreservedly and in all aspects of his conduct in its 2017 ver­dict in favour of the PTI chief.

Maryam said that Nisar — whom she labelled a “liar” had “put the fate of the nation in the hands of a narcotic user”.

“The person who is not in his senses was installed in the PM’s office,” Maryam said, terming Imran as the “biggest coward in the history of Pakistan”.

The PML-N leader accused Imran of hiding at his home for the past six months on “the pretext of being unable to move because of the plas­ter on his leg”. “If I was a PTI follower, I would have died of shame,” she said, adding that Imran’s lawyers informed the court that their client cannot appear because he has become “handicapped”.

Maryam advised the PTI chief to “borrow some courage” from her father Nawaz Sharif. “The one who made fun of back pain, platelets and cancer is now list­ing medical conditions that I am shameful of even mentioning”.

She asked the Sheikhupu­ra crowd if they had ever seen Nawaz hide behind any illness.

The PML-N leader said Im­ran was “stuck in a conundrum and scared” because the cas­es against him were legitimate. “If he appears he will get caught and even if he doesn’t appear, he will get caught.”

Maryam accused Imran of hid­ing his offshore company, the Toshakhana gifts and the foreign funding accounts. “He hid Rs55 billion not just from the public but also his cabinet”.

Meanwhile, Minister for Infor­mation and Broadcasting Mar­riyum Aurangzeb on Tuesday called for bringing Pakistan Teh­reek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan to justice for his crimes, in­cluding massive corruption.

“Till date, Imran Khan has not appeared before courts in any case whether it is related to Malam Jabba, Billion Tree Tsu­nami, BRT Peshawar, Toshakha­na, foreign funding or Tyri­an White’s parental issue,” the minister said while talking to the media.

Imran Khan, she said, had been avoiding the courts as he had nothing in defence to escape from punishment for the crimes.

She said Imran Khan was a “foreign agent”, who had “in­dulged in laundering money through his cronies and using charity in his politics”.

By evading court appearanc­es, Imran Khan, in fact, had made fun of the law and the Constitu­tion, the minister said, adding he was the first accused who de­spite being summoned repeated­ly, was not appearing before the courts. It would be better that Imran Khan should be arrested and produced in the courts.

If Imran Khan were not brought to justice for his crimes, then it would set a precedent for other accused to stop appearing before courts, Marriyum said.

She said ironically, Imran Khan had run his government through video links and now wanted to face the law in the same way.

The minister said,”Like a jack­al, he had hidden at his Zaman Park residence while his work­ers were receiving bullets in the long march.”

She said Imran Khan had an­nounced to start another move­ment, aiming to escape from ac­countability. His “save judiciary” movement was, in fact, an “Ada­lat Sy Bacho Tehreek” (move­ment for escaping from courts), she added. Marriyum said Imran Khan would never appear be­fore the courts as he was bent on creating chaos in the country to hamper the economic stabiliza­tion process.