Share:

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl provincial chief Maulana Attaur Rehman launched a broadside on Wednesday at the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), saying those who chanted the slogans of "Riyasat-e-Madina" had caused suffering to the religion.

Speaking to media, Mr Rehman said, "With the efforts of Maulana Fazlur Rehman, the PTI is facing political isolation. No one today is willing to hold talks with the PTI."

Berating the political opponents, Mr Rehman said, "PTI chief Imran Khan had also caused a lot of suffering to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, despite taking the country into the quagmire. Whether it is our own country or any of the foreign countries, no one is showing their confidence on Imran Khan."

He assailed the deposed premier for "escaping to appear before the courts and levelling allegations on his opponents."

Continuing to lambast the PTI, Mr Rehman said, "The economic situation cannot be improved by scholarships. But only the right policies could help boost the economic well-being."