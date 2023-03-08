Share:

Three delegations of World Bank, Asian Development Bank (ADB) and the Agence Française de Development (AFD) called on Managing Director NTDC, Engr. Dr. Rana Abdul Jabbar Khan in Lahore to review progress of various ongoing and upcoming projects.

The Managing Director NTDC emphasized that these development projects need to be completed in time to meet the increasing demand of electricity of respective areas.

He urged for modernization of NTDC grid system by utilizing modern supervisory control systems.