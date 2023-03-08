Share:

QUETTA - Provincial Coordinator Mater­nal Newborn and Child Health (MNCH) Programme Dr Ismail Mirawni on Tuesday said the MNCH was striving hard to fa­cilitate the gynecology depart­ments by providing basic health facilities. He expressed these views during the handing over ceremony of the equipment and machines to the gynecol­ogy department, at Sandeman Hospital Quetta. Former medi­cal superintendant Civil Hospi­tal Quetta and senior doctors of the gynecology department were also present. The medi­cal equipment included a CBC machine, a chemistry analyser machine and six delivery tables.

Dr Ismail Mirwani said that under the aegis of MNCH, oxy­gen therapy and other training are being conducted in the gy­necology department, at Civil Hospital Quetta. He assured that all possible support will be provided for modern medical facilities and manpower train­ing on modern lines and provi­sion of medical equipment and missionaries in the department of gynecology “Efforts are being made to provide maternal and child-related health facilities in all the hospitals of the prov­ince,” he added.