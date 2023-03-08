Share:

ISLAMABAD - National Assembly speaker and deputy speaker emphasised the need to uphold women’s rights for the establishment of a prosperous and progressive Pakistan. In their separate messages on the eve of International Women’s Day, which is observed on 8th March (today) every year worldwide, they highlighted the role of women, particularly women parliamentarians who play an important role in shaping policies and legislation of the country.

The NA Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf noted that International Women’s Day serves as a reminder to celebrate the remarkable accomplishments of women and recognize their invaluable contributions to society. He stressed the need to include women in the mainstream and provide them with safer environments to encourage maximum participation in all spheres of life.

The speaker also called for joint efforts from all stakeholders to protect women’s rights and legislate on the issues of discrimination and violence against women. The speaker also stressed the 2023 theme for International Women’s Day ‘DigitAll’, which indicates the critical role of innovation and technology in promoting gender equality and empowering women worldwide. He stressed that digital solutions could address unique challenges faced by women, especially in the health and education sectors and could also contribute to bridging the gap between genders. He highlighted the importance of empowering women financially and making Pakistan a place where women have equal opportunities and access to resources.

In his statement, NA Deputy Speaker Zahid Akram Durrani underscored the provision of equal rights and unparalleled respect for women in Islam.

He acknowledged that women are making positive contributions to the development of the country in different walks of life and highlighted Parliament’s commitment to introduce women-friendly legislation that could resolve the challenges faced by women.

The speaker and deputy speaker said that the women parliamentarians of Pakistan have demonstrated remarkable leadership, resilience, and commitment to public service, and have made significant contributions to advancing women’s rights and gender equality in Pakistan. The Speaker expressed pride in the fact that Benazir Bhutto was the first female Prime Minister of the Muslim world. He acknowledged her legacy as a trailblazer for women’s rights and democracy in Pakistan and highlighted her contributions to the country and democracy that shall always be remembered.