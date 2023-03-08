Share:

A team of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has reached Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE), for an investigation into the Toshakhana case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, Dunya News reported on Wednesday.

The four-member team headed by NAB Director Rizwan Ahmed would collect information about sale of the precious watch which was received by Mr Khan as state gift from Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman.

Sources said the team visited Umar Farooq, who had claimed to buy the watch, Pakistani embassy in UAE and some shops to conduct investigation.

Meanwhile, the anti-graft watchdog on Tuesday summoned PTI Chairman Imran Khan, his wife Bushra Bibi, Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Fawad Chaudhry and Pervez Khattak in the Toshakhana reference on March 9.

The former premier, and his wife and PTI's top guns have been asked to appear before the investigators - a development which has come shortly after NAB Chairman Aftab Sultan resigned from the post. The accountability watchdog is investigating the matter of alleged racketeering of gifts by the former prime minister, which he received from other countries.

NAB has obtained the records of gifts from the cabinet division and government treasury for investigation. The NAB Rawalpindi DG is supervising the investigation of the Toshakhana case.

On November 19, the NAB had taken notice of the alleged non-disclosure of the actual value of gifts received by the former prime minister, his wife, and other cabinet members.