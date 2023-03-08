Share:

QUETTA - Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri expressed sorrow and grief over the martyrdom of Balochistan Constabu­lary men and innocent citizens in a suicide attack near Dhadar in Bolan district. In her condemnation statement issued on Tuesday, she condemned the in­cident and said that the cowardly attack of the terror­ists on the security personnel who are on the duty of protecting the homeland is an open terrorism.

“Terrorists want to sabotage peace with their cowardly acts,” she said, adding that people stand by their army and other security forces in the war against terrorism. Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri has said that the incidents of terrorism are worri­some and the fabric of these acts is linked to India, which is using some people to carry out such cow­ardly acts and does not want peace to be estab­lished in Pakistan, especially in Balochistan.

She further said that this incident is a heinous act of sabotaging the situation of law and order and those responsible for the suicide attack will not be able escape from the clench of the law. “The terrorist elements are trying to establish an atmosphere of terror in the country under a well-thought-out conspiracy, which will not be allowed to succeed in any case,” she maintained.