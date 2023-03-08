Share:

LAHORE - A non-governmental organisation, Milestone, has donated 50 wheel­chairs to the Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) for facilitation of elderly citizens in the provincial capital. In that regard, a memoran­dum of understanding (MoU) was signed between the PHA and the Milestone, a society working for the special persons, for cooperation between the two sides to facilitate special persons and senior citizens. Under the MoU, the NGO would provide more wheelchairs to vari­ous parks in the city. PHA Director General Muhammad Tahir Wattoo, President Milestone Muhammad Shafaq, Chairman Al-Kabir Town Aurangzeb Chaudhry attended the event as special guests while PHA Directors Shehzad Tariq, Amir Ibra­him and other were present. The PHA DG tanked the NGO for provid­ing wheelchairs and said that the authority was making efforts to pro­vide the best recreational facilities to people and to serve senior citizens.