MIRPURKHAS-Flood affected people including notables and landlords of taluka Sindhri have presented their grievances and devastation of last year flood in the open katchery held on Tuesday in town committee Hingorno office in Taluka Sindhri on the directives of Sukkur high court in the presidentship of rehabilitation secretary Muhammad Ali Khoso.

The open katchery was attended by Director Nara canal Naeem Akhtar Memon, Deputy Commissioner Mirpurkhas Zainul Abideen Memon , XEN of Jamrao, Mithrao and Thar canals as well as other officers of irrigation department.

Sources said that people complained that still flood water stagnant in taluka Sindhri in various areas as result mostly landlords had failed to cultivate wheat and other crops at their lands and remained yet fail to reconstruct their houses. They further said that there was no way of draining out stagnant flood water in taluka Sindhri due to non availability of LBOD drain while government had provided huge funds to district administration for providing meal, shelter, medical treatment, tents etc and for draining out the flood water but unfortunately district administration had failed as flood relief goods were distributed mostly on political grounds and innocent real affectees remained fail to get any relief from administration. Deputy commissioner Mirpurkhas Zainul Abideen Memon presented biodata of distribution of relief goods etc in taluka Sindhri. He said that administration had taken its available resources to provide relief to the affected people. He further said that irrigation department and revenue department jointly had made a lot of efforts to release the stagnant flood water and mostly water had been drained out with the help of digging of small drains.

Secretary Rehabilitation Muhammad Ali Khoso directed the officers for taking immediate steps to drain out the stagnant water and ensure cultivation of crops at the lands while added that government was providing relief to the abadgars to help them. Director Nara canal Naeem Akhtar Memon also spoke the open katchery.