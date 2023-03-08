LAHORE - On the instructions of caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, a robust plantation campaign was underway throughout the province.
One lakh saplings were planted in the Changa Manga forest in one minute by 10700 students, teachers of various schools of Kasur district and representatives of different departments. Mohsin Naqvi commended the enthusiastic participants and emphasized the significance of trees as our allies in tackling climate change. He urged everyone to love and safeguard trees for a greener tomorrow.