LAHORE - On the instructions of caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, a ro­bust plantation campaign was un­derway throughout the province.

One lakh saplings were planted in the Changa Manga forest in one min­ute by 10700 students, teachers of various schools of Kasur district and representatives of different depart­ments. Mohsin Naqvi commended the enthusiastic participants and em­phasized the significance of trees as our allies in tackling climate change. He urged everyone to love and safe­guard trees for a greener tomorrow.