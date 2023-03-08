Share:

LAHORE - One-stop shop is need of the hour to facilite wom­en entrepreneurs in Pakistan by creating a com­mon network of the national and international de­velopment organizations with a synergized policy.

The speakers at a Webinar on “Strengthening Women Entrepreneurship Ecosystem” made this demand. The Small and Medium Enterprises De­velopment Authority (SMEDA) hosted the webi­nar in connection with World Women Day here on Tuesday. The webinar was opened by Farhan Aziz Khawaja, CEO SMEDA and was concluded by Ms Zeba Bakhtiar, Famous Artist and the for­mer president Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Quetta. MS. Fareeha Ummar, Port­folio Manager UN Women, Ms Masooma Sibtain, Former vice president FPCCI, Ms Faiqa Naseem, Deputy Director SBP, Ms Fatima Zaka, Founder CEO of the Farmette, Ms Hasna Sami, Director Sa­mad Group of Industries, Ms Nadia Jahangir Seth, GM SMEDA and Ms Tania Buttar Deputy General Manager SMEDA were prominent amongst oth­ers who addressed the webinar.

SMEDA CEO Farhan Aziz Khawaja assured that the opinions emerged in the webinar would be incorporated in the future policy recommenda­tions as well as the initiatives to be taken for de­velopment of women entrepreneurship. He said that government was committed to empowering women entrepreneurs with professional skills in the Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) sector of the country.

Speaking on this occasion, Ms Fareeha Ummar, Portfolio Manager UN Women said huge women population of Pakistan should be made part of the national economy by facilitating them to be­come entrepreneurs through a networking of all facilitating organizations.

Ms Masooma Sibtain, former vice president FPCCI, underlined the need for an approved defi­nition of a Women Entrepreneur to have a policy for women entrepreneurship development both at provincial and federal government level. How­ever, she acknowledged progressive services of SMEDA in this regard and referred to a financial programme of the SMEDA that had helped the women entrepreneurs of Multan to have business loans. Ms Faiqa Naseem of SBP admitted that a huge gender gap existed in the disbursement of loans that needed to be narrowed down.