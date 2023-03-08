Share:

ISLAMABAD - The sixth meeting of the Joint Working Group on Agricultural Cooperation between the governments of Pakistan and Belarus was held on Tuesday.

Minister for National Food Security and Research Tariq Bashir Cheema, while co-chairing the meeting, said that this meeting provides an opportunity to further strengthen partnerships in all sectors, especially in agriculture. “The establishment of a joint working group and joint ministerial commission reflects a commitment to explore opportunities for collaboration,” he added.

While appreciating the MoUs signed between the two countries to cooperate in the agriculture sector, Tariq Bashir Cheema said that such initiatives will enable both sides to fully harness the potential in improving yield in economically important crops, food processing, seed production, irrigation water management, management of animal diseases, and improving milk and meat production. The minister said that Belarus has achieved excellence in agriculture machinery production and Pakistan can benefit from the expertise of Belarus in areas such as manufacturing tractors, the establishment of modern abattoirs, improvement of livestock breeds, installation of milk processing units, and institutionalization of disease surveillance, monitoring, and reporting systems. We can work together to leverage our strengths and expertise to achieve our shared goals of promoting sustainable agriculture, enhancing food security, and improving nutrition for the citizens, he said.

Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Food of the Republic of Belarus, Vadim Shagoiko said that the trade between the two countries has increased by 9.4% compared to the last year. He hoped that the trade volume will continue to grow. He said that Pakistan and Belarus complement each other, where Belarus exports dairy products, baby food and baby powder to Pakistan, while Pakistan exports fruits, dates, rice and confectionery items to Belarus. He commended the efforts of Pakistan in facilitating trade, especially in Halal meat certification. He hoped that cooperation in scientific research and joint projects will help to ensure food security. During the meeting, the Pakistani side showed interest in increasing direct supplies of rice, potato, citrus and mango to the markets of Belarus The Joint Working Group explored the possibilities of cooperation in sharing experiences and practices in agriculture, the establishment of a dry powder plant through a Joint Venture (JV) and the harmonization of phytosanitary measures for the trading of regulated goods. Both sides also discussed providing Belarus access to the Pakistani market for cooked meat products and providing market access to Pakistan for the export of banana, guava, cherry, strawberry, melon and other fruits. The Pakistani side also expressed interest in the transfer of technology in milk processing and dairy production in the meeting. The Republic of Belarus will present its National Exposition at the International Trade Fair (ITIF), which will be held on March 10-11, 2023 in the Karachi Expo Center.