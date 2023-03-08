Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Pak-US counter ter­rorism dialogue yester­day underscored the deepening of coopera­tion between the two countries.

Senior officials of the United States and their Pakistani counterparts opened the Pak-US counter terrorism di­alogue on March 6 at the Pakistan Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Is­lamabad and concluded the talks yesterday.

The two-day poli­cy-focused meeting was chaired by the US De­partment of State Acting Coordinator for Coun­terterrorism Christo­pher Landberg and Pa­kistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs Addi­tional Secretary for the UN and Economic Diplo­macy Syed Haider Shah.

The dialogue provid­ed an opportunity to discuss the counter ter­rorism landscape in Pa­kistan and the broader region, with a focus on areas where the Unit­ed States and Pakistan can better collaborate to counter regional and global threats, improve cooperation, prevent and counter violent ex­tremism, and combat terrorism financing, said a US embassy statement. Both the governments resolved to in­crease dialogue on these topics and continue discussing paths to restart or introduce count­er terrorism programs to as­sist Pakistan’s efforts to better counter all forms of violent ex­tremism. The dialogue under­scored the deepening of co­operation between the United States and Pakistan in a range of areas. These partnerships are being advanced through high-level bilateral meetings like the recently concluded Trade and Investment Frame­work (TIFA) Council Minis­terial in Washington and the upcoming Strategic Energy Di­alogue and Climate and Envi­ronment Working Group meet­ings in Pakistan. The dialogue is just one example of an ev­er-stronger bilateral relation­ship based on shared values and interests, and it reaffirms the United States’ and Paki­stan’s shared determination to contribute to both regional and global security and stability.