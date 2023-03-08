Share:

MARDAN - Newly posted District Police Officer (DPO) Najib-ur-Rahman has said that a pan is being devised for the elimination of land grabbing mafia in Mardan city. Speaking to media persons, the official said that a formal strategy would be formulated to solve the problems related to land, and efforts were also underway to keep the dispute resolution councils active.

The DPO said that he would use all his energies to control the crimes and orders have been issued to the police officers including the SHOs that to avoid nepotism and take across the board action against criminals. “We also pan action against those the police officers and personnel who facilitate criminal elements.

Through such actions, street and other crimes can be controlled,” he added. He also said that mostly street crimes take place between eight and ten o’clock in the night, for the elimination of which the police patrolling was being increased.