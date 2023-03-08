Share:

Federal govt will work with other provinces to replicate ‘first of its kind’ plan.

LAHORE - Prime Minister Sheh­baz Sharif Tuesday an­nounced a Ramazan package providing free wheat flour to the in­flation-hit people. The package is first of its kind aimed at facilitat­ing the poor population.

Chairing a review meeting in Lahore, the prime minister said af­ter its launch in Punjab, the federal government would extend coopera­tion to provinces to rep­licate the programme. The prime minister di­rected the authorities concerned to complete the comprehensive strategy for the supply of flour to the poor fam­ilies as soon as possible.

Punjab Chief Sec­retary Zahid Akhtar Zaman and Finance Sec­retary Mujahid Sher­dil briefed the prime minister about the Ra­mazan package. Punjab Caretaker Chief Minis­ter Mohsin Raza Naqvi, the Secretary Food and other senior officials at­tended the meeting.

Meanwhile, PM Shar­if late Tuesday tweeted, “Finalised Ramzan pack­age today prepared by the Punjab govt on my directions. Under this package, the poorest of the poor will be given flour free of cost. Feder­al government will work with other provinces to launch similar schemes for the benefit of people affected by inflation.”

PM URGES NATION TO PRAY FOR COUNTRY’S PROGRESS, PROSPERITY ON SHAB-E-BARAT

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday urged the nation to pray for the progress and pros­perity of the country on Shab-e-Barat, a night of forgiveness which falls on the 15th of the Holy month of Shaban. On his Twitter handle, the prime min­ister felicitated the Muslim Ummah and prayed for the al­leviation of the difficulties of flood-affected people of Paki­stan and earthquake victims of Turkiye and Syria, besides an end to the sufferings of the Muslim brethren and sisters of the Indian Illegally Occupied Kashmir and Palestine. Mean­while, Also, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif accused former PM Imran Khan of destroyer of economy stating that Imran was creating hurdles in the re­vival of economy through po­litical instability. In a late night statement issued from PM of­fice in Islamabad, Shehbaz Sharif said Imran Khan does not appear before the court in Islamabad and he is doing the same with the court which he did with IMF.