Federal govt will work with other provinces to replicate ‘first of its kind’ plan.
LAHORE - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Tuesday announced a Ramazan package providing free wheat flour to the inflation-hit people. The package is first of its kind aimed at facilitating the poor population.
Chairing a review meeting in Lahore, the prime minister said after its launch in Punjab, the federal government would extend cooperation to provinces to replicate the programme. The prime minister directed the authorities concerned to complete the comprehensive strategy for the supply of flour to the poor families as soon as possible.
Punjab Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman and Finance Secretary Mujahid Sherdil briefed the prime minister about the Ramazan package. Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Raza Naqvi, the Secretary Food and other senior officials attended the meeting.
Meanwhile, PM Sharif late Tuesday tweeted, “Finalised Ramzan package today prepared by the Punjab govt on my directions. Under this package, the poorest of the poor will be given flour free of cost. Federal government will work with other provinces to launch similar schemes for the benefit of people affected by inflation.”
PM URGES NATION TO PRAY FOR COUNTRY’S PROGRESS, PROSPERITY ON SHAB-E-BARAT
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday urged the nation to pray for the progress and prosperity of the country on Shab-e-Barat, a night of forgiveness which falls on the 15th of the Holy month of Shaban. On his Twitter handle, the prime minister felicitated the Muslim Ummah and prayed for the alleviation of the difficulties of flood-affected people of Pakistan and earthquake victims of Turkiye and Syria, besides an end to the sufferings of the Muslim brethren and sisters of the Indian Illegally Occupied Kashmir and Palestine. Meanwhile, Also, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif accused former PM Imran Khan of destroyer of economy stating that Imran was creating hurdles in the revival of economy through political instability. In a late night statement issued from PM office in Islamabad, Shehbaz Sharif said Imran Khan does not appear before the court in Islamabad and he is doing the same with the court which he did with IMF.