ISLAMABAD - Soon after reports emerged that former prime minister Imran Khan has recently desired to meet with Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Asim Munir, the opposition Pakistan Tehreek- e-Insaf (PTI) on Tuesday denied that the party chairman ever made any request to meet the Army Chief. “Speculations in this regard are baseless,” said PTI Senior Vice President Fawad Chaudhry while talking to twitter.

The statement of former information minister came after senior journalist and anchorperson Kamran Khan took to the twitter to say Gen Munir told the country’s top business community that he had sent a message to ex-premier Khan through President Dr Arif Alvi for a meeting with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif but the former did not agree to.

The Army Chief was also quoted as saying by the journalist that instead the PTI chief desired to meet him, which he denied saying that he was not ready to interfere into the political process.

Fawad in his statement claimed that ex-premier Khan has never made any request to meet the Army Chief or any of his representatives. He said that the President has never approached the chairman PTI with any suggestion of Army Chief for meeting Shahbaz Sharif. In a series of tweets, Kamran said that the Army Chief had a three and a half hour long meeting with leading businessmen and industrialists of the country on Monday night.