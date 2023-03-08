Share:

FAISALABAD - The Millat Town police have recovered an abducted baby girl safely and arrested the accused.

A spokesperson of police said here on Tuesday that one Ghulam Hussain, a resident of Mohallah Ghazi Abad, filed a complaint that his two-year-old daughter Noor Fatima went missing from his house a couple of days ago. The police started investigation and recov­ered the baby girl from the house of her father’s friend Zafar Mehmood in Chak No119-JB Samana.

The accused told the police that he had married many years ago but he was issue-less. Therefore, he abducted the daughter of his friend Ghulam Hussain to adopt her.

SEVEN DACOITS ARRESTED, FOUR BIKES, WEAPONS RECOVERED

Police on Tuesday claimed to have arrested three dacoit gangs by arresting their seven members and recovered four motorcycles, weapons, cash and other items.

A police spokesperson said Ghulam Muhammad Abad police conducted a raid in Hussain Abad and ar­rested two dacoits, Qaisar, etc and recovered weapons, cash and mobile phones.

Meanwhile, City Tandlianwala police also arrested Waqas and Zafar Abbas from Chak No 419-GB and re­covered two motorcycles, three pistols and cash.

Separately, Nishatabad police arrested Akram, etc from Chak No 3-JB and recovered two motorcycles, weapons, cash, mobile phones and other items.

UNIDENTIFIED ARMED MAN KILLS FACTORY WORKER

A factory worker was gunned down while his col­league suffered injuries in a cloth factory near Chak No 204-RB Canal Road here on Tuesday.

Madina police said that an unidentified armed per­son entered a factory and opened fire. Consequently, 55-year-old Mian Iqbal was killed on the spot, while his colleague Zakaullah sustained bullet injuries.