The roller coaster in the Pak economy continues with the government supposedly doing whatever it takes to clinch the resumption of the stalled IMF programme. However, bigger questions loom large in the minds of the public and analysts alike—what exactly is the strategy and the vision for the future? On what will the $1.10 billion really accomplish: Will it avert an imminent default, will it really put the economy back on a sustainable path or will it just be yet another breather where the past borrowing hierarchy gets more to spend on themselves in getting back to self-enrichment and wasteful endeavours, which as quite apparent by now will simply once again land us back in this position in not much time at all—After all, what exactly do we have to show for the thus far amassed debt of $130 billion? What we tend to forget is that any resurrection of the economy will have to be internally driven and needs to be led by the private sector. In the competitive arena of the modern-day business world, the inefficiencies of large government footprints are simply unaffordable and more often than not disastrous. Now some may argue about the successful public sector models of the Gulf, China, some Brazilian companies, etc., but then they are run in a rather detached manner by the best available professional corporate managers who compete on management skills and not on influence or conflict-of-interest. Here in Pakistan over the years the desire of the powerful (with linkages to bureaucracy, establishment and the political elite) to gain a foothold in the national business and industry scene, by hook or crook, has regrettably created an operational environment where fair play and market forces often lose out to corruption, rent-seeking and extortion. Countries that have been able to successfully overcome these temptations have emerged as winners in recent years with examples being, Bangladesh, Thailand, Vietnam, Czech Republic and of late India, to name only a few.

Anyway, while perhaps now the need of the hour is to get the IMF on board, something that is likely to open-up other new avenues of financing, what Mr. Dar has to do is to lend confidence to the markets and to the genuine investors on what exactly is his strategy and vision on the way forward. The old ways of governance will just not wash and if Pakistan has to avoid being relegated to a similar situation that Afghanistan finds itself to be in today, its policymakers will have to ring some underlying reforms spearheaded by competent professionals from the private sector who possess the required exposure, experience and the expertise to engage globally—we have seen the wonders what the Modi government has been able to achieve economically by using India’s corporate captains to spearhead India’s emerging economic excellence. At some point, the following will be needed:

With inflation @ 7.50 percent, a person ends up losing his money in 9 years, so I leave it to your imagination what Pakistanis are currently undergoing with inflation over 30 percent. Miftah Ismail in his zest to come across as Pakistan’s Piketty rang some very damaging taxation measures that outrightly discourage savings in Pakistan, ironically when the savings rate in Pakistan is already very low. In addition, he unleashed the FBR on the business community in a very unconstructive manner by setting high tax revenue targets, while continuing with abolishment of zero-rating and by essentially flogging the same taxpayers. Not only has this proved very counterproductive to the investors’ morale, but essentially has also added to de-industrialisation in the country due to numerous closures. The trend continues today and will have to be reversed.

Even if the government’s hands are tied for now, it has to somehow offset the pain and the high costs of manufacturing by other facilitating measures like operational ease or in other words meaningfully working on improving ease of doing business in Pakistan. Monetary policymaking aside there are a number of other ways by which the present situation can be addressed or at least improved. For example, despite all the lofty claims on CPEC initiatives, the procedure remains full of bureaucratic hurdles and red tape. A recent personal involvement in trying to set up an export manufacturing facility in one of these zones in Punjab has been an eye opener about the impediments ranging from intra-departmental tussles, needless involvement of different tiers of administrative oversight leading to corruption and confusion, a lack of professional management in the very zone itself, and the list goes on; in-turn leaving a lot to be desired on obtaining a clear title within the required financial closure timeframe. And these obstacles are in no way limited to CPEC only. In yet another one, more than 120 departments thrust themselves on the industry in the name of compliance and so much so that even placing a small storage LPG tank to run production machines requires permission from Islamabad, which in itself is a lengthy and expensive exercise entailing months. Till such time that the excessive interference of government is reined in, the country does not stand a chance to become an industrial engine.

On one hand we talk about export enhancement and import substitution while on the other hand the policies seem to be pointing in the opposite direction. The recent tweak in exporters payments and remittance policy is quite baffling, as it tends to focus on smaller issues at the expense of the larger picture. Likewise, completely absent are any initiatives that encourage import substitution. Whatever happened to the once in place the special finance for buying locally fabricated equipment, interest rate subsidies on establishing such ventures, tax holidays and government grants to help them remain sustainable in their formative years, and a complete official list of sectors where we would like to see the development of local products to substitute imports? No wonder, Pakistan wants to boost solar generation, but imports everything from China!

The current interest rates are simply not competitively sustainable and sometime soon will have to be rationalised in line with the ones prevalent in our region. There is no way that a Pakistani investor can compete with a 20 percent capital cost (in effect even higher) with around 6 percent & 7 percent in India and Bangladesh respectively. I quite enjoyed a recent comment by the US Treasury Secretary, Janet Yellen, that “inflation is not a straight line.” What she meant was that the relationship between monetary tools and inflation is not always a simple one or a straight one—and this is exactly what we are witnessing today in Pakistan. A thoughtless monetary tightening to an extent that it today no longer has any relevance nor bearing on the rate of inflation itself, while causing irreparable damage to growth and employment. The government is the bigger loser, since it is the largest borrower, in the process taking up its domestic debt repayments to a level that virtually leaves it with no fiscal space—a recipe for getting trapped in a vicious cycle where the longer it lasts the more bankrupt the government will become, because the revenues will keep on dwindling, whereas, the outflows will remain unaffected. Perhaps for the markets, the stagflation being earlier feared has most likely already arrived!

If there is a will, there is a way. The situation is by no means irreversible. Not too long ago a new incoming Sultan in Oman rescued his economy from the very brink of a precipice: GDP growth rate had fallen to under 2 percent, the external debt had risen to almost 94 percent of GDP in 2019, the current account deficit had swelled to almost 15 percent and the non-oil economy had shrunk to below 4 percent, all primarily owing to poor policies. He did so by carefully overhauling the economic and investment ministries, taking in well-qualified and internationally acknowledged experts from the private sector and giving them a clear mandate to bring new non-oil investments and create jobs, realising that it is the businesses that attract FDIs and not the governments. Even more importantly, he shunned conflicts by declaring Oman neutral and not only avoided undertaking any flashy or mega-projects but also made sure that though the kingdom remains a stakeholder, it distances itself from the management of Oman’s corporate affairs and let them run on market principles whilst ensuring a fair and transparent operating environment. The results are there for everyone to see in just 3 years with the budget deficit now at zero, a GDP growth rate nearing 5 percent and an unemployment level below 3 percent (in real terms: nil)!