LAHORE - Former Senior Provincial Minister and General Secretary PPP Central Punjab Syed Hasan Mur­taza on Tuesday strongly condemn the attack on Hindu students by goons of Islami Jamiat- e- Talba celebrating Holi at Punjab University Lahore.

In a statement issued here, Hassan Murtaza said attack on the participants of the Holi cer­emony is very condemnable adding that grow­ing religious intolerance within the society is very dangerous trend. Murtaza demanded that government should take strict action against the miscreants who attacked the Holi ceremony.

According to the details in a shocking incident, Hindu students of Punjab University in Pakistan have been attacked by Islami Jamiat Tulba (IJT) activists for celebrating Holi on campus. Around 15 Hindu students are reportedly injured in the entire incident. The students were celebrating Holi with the permission of the administration when the IJT activists attacked them. Murtaza said Pakistan Peoples Party stands with its minor­ity brothers and respects their religious beliefs.

He further said incidents like the attack on the Holi celebration give a bad image of Islam and Paki­stan to the world. Islam is a religion of love and equality. The respect given to minorities in Islam is hardly seen in any other religion. PPP expresses solidarity with its Hindu brothers and sisters.