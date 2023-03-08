Share:

At least 15 students of the Hindu community were injured during a mob attack by the Islami Jamiat Tulba (IJT) at Punjab University (PU). While the targeted attack in and of itself is condemnable, what’s worse is that these students were subjected to discrimination and violence while celebrating Holi and that too with the permission of the administration. This is a reflection of an extremely sad state of affairs where mob violence persists without question and perpetrators act with impunity. We have to move past this, maintaining a tolerant environment is the least that is expected within an educational institute.

The IJT has developed a reputation for staunch moral policing and terrorising students within campuses. Their processions often leave many injured, as in the case of this PU incident where at least 15 students were wounded by the aggressive IJT activists. In fact, certain videos showed that security guards had also joined in the procession and were found to be beating students up with batons. Why they joined in and failed to uphold the law or maintain discipline are questions that still require clarification. The security force at least is supposed to act as the mediary between the two parties or help to dispel the situation but in this case, they were found complicit.

There is no doubt about the fact that an investigation is needed not only by the police but also members of the administration who must intervene. The incident occurred in an environment that is supposed to be a safe space for kids, no matter what faith they come from. The school is supposed to encourage and practice virtues like tolerance and acceptance. The fact that the IJT was able to attack in this manner, and that the security forces also became involved, is rather concerning. We need better standards for the way we treat our students, especially those that are non-Muslims and persecuted minorities in Pakistan.