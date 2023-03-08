Share:

LAHORE - Hammad Azhar, while holding a press conference at the party of­fice, Jail Road, said that the grand rally will initiate from Zaman Park on Wednesday, the arrangements for the rally have been completed. The sole purpose ofour rally is to strengthen the judiciary. The way the judiciary was being attacked, it seems a deliberate attempt to di­vide the country, he added. He fur­ther said that when Rana Sanaullah appers on TV, he starts to cry when­ever he heard about the announce­ment ofelections on media.

Tomorrow we will reach Data Darbar via the canal through Mus­lim Town, he said. There will be a grand reception at 25 locations. Imran Khan is taking the road after a long time. Hamad Azhar revealed the slogan of PTI for upcoming elec­tions and said the slogan of Teh­reek-e-Insaf for 2023 will be Nizam Badlo Pakistan Badlo.

Hammad Azhar further said that the rule of law and constitution is not being practice in the country right now. There have been 77 fab­ricatedcases against Imran Khan, no security was given to Imran Khan in the court. We have a lot of hope from the judiciary, at this time the ju­diciary has to play a role along with the people to protect the democracy and the constitution in the country, he maintained. Speaking further he said, Rana Sanaullah publicly threat­ens PTI leadership. Fake cases were being launched on us on the wish of Maryam Nawaz, it seems they want to make the country a republic. To at­tain IMF program we have to give the guarantee of the friendly countries. Despite thatthere are no distant trac­es of the IMF program. The IMF pro­gram ends in June, what agreement will the IMF make with this outgoing government?, he said.