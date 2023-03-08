Share:

KARACHI-Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Sindh President and former Federal Minister Syed Ali Haider Zaidi along with former Chief Ministers of Sindh Ghaus Ali Shah and Liaquat Jatoi, PTI Sindh President’s Advisory Council member Ghulam Rasool Unar and other PTI leaders held a press conference on Tuesday at the PTI Sindh Secretariat in Karachi. Mr. Zaidi began the press conference by thanking the Sindh High Court for its decision to stay the resignations of PTI Karachi MNAs and suspended the by-polls, which were scheduled for March 16th.

The PTI Sindh President addressed PPP Co-Chair Asif Ali Zardari’s recent remarks reminding him that PDM was created by the PPP to conduct a regime change operation against former Prime Minister Imran Khan. Also, his son, Bilawal Zardari admitted that this conspiracy was planned in Bilawal House and that PPP were the facilitators. And now, PPP wants to leave the government after enjoying the perks of power and ministries over the past 11 months. Mr. Zardari says he can’t talk to Imran Khan because he’s not a politician. PTI takes this as a compliment that Imran Khan is not a traditional politician but rather he’s a leader and visionary. Besides, we don’t want to talk to crooks like Zardari either. No one from PTI is yearning to talk to you.

Mr. Zaidi gave an example of the poor governance under the Zardari mafia mentioning in the Sukkur District, 1,600 cops out of 3,100 were deployed for the security of the VIPs and at necessary places. No wonder Sindh Police can’t control lawlessness in “katcha areas”. Plus, 10 out of 20 dialysis machines at the hemodialysis unit in the Chandka Medical College Hospital have gone out of order and also facing a shortage of medical and paramedical staff to treat these patients.

The PTI Sindh President condemned the threats being received by PTI Sukkur District President for registering a petition against Maryam Nawaz for her offensive remarks about serving and retired judges. Mr. Zaidi adamantly stated that no one in PTI is intimidated by these threats

Mr Zaidi announced that after consultation with PTI Sindh President’s Advisory Council, PTI Sindh will launch a Sindh Bachao Tehreek (Save Sindh Movement) campaign for March 17 to 22. This will be the first phase of the campaign where PTI leaders and workers would travel throughout the province to motivate the people to stand up to the tyranny of the Zardari Mafia.

PTI Sindh President made a passionate appeal to the intellectuals, influencers and people of Sindh to unite on one platform to defeat the Zardari Mafia. Mr. Zaidi warned if we don’t unite now against the Zardari Mafia, it will continue to dominate us for years to come. PTI Sindh President made it clear that his life’s mission is to give an electoral defeat to the Zardari Mafia.

Mr. Zaidi expressed exasperation over the courts making Imran Khan appear in court knowing he is recovering from wounds received in an assassination attempt. The federal interior ministry also issued threat alerts against Mr. Khan’s life. All the cases against him are political. Imran Khan should be allowed to appear in court through a video link just like his assassin.

Furthermore, Mr. Zaidi recommends live streaming of cases in all courts with a court TV channel allowed in each province. This would allow the public to see what goes on in the courts of this country.

PTI Sindh President demanded that the PDM government stop political persecution of PTI leaders and workers and condemned PEMRA’s ban on Imran Khan and ARY News. Mr. Zaidi mentioned that the Pakistan Pulse report by Gallup Pakistan shows that even in Sindh, Asif Zardari has a net negative rating of 50% and 73% of Sindh blames the economic and inflation crisis on PMLN and PDM.