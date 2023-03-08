Share:

As Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) gears up to launch its election campaign via a rally in Lahore with party Chairman Imran Khan in the lead, Punjab's home department has asked to tighten security for the mass gathering.

In a letter to Yasmin Rashid, PTI's core member from Lahore, the home ministry requested the party leadership to make strict security arrangements for the rally in the provincial capital as there would be unusual activity in the city today (Wednesday) due to Aurat March taking place on account of International Women's Day.

"Public gatherings taking place amid the current security situation in the country is not suitable," the ministry said while requesting PTI to ensure cooperation with law enforcement agencies (LEAs).

As the date for polls in Punjab draws closer, the PTI has announced the beginning of its election campaign today under the leadership of party chief Imran Khan.

The election rally will commence from Zaman Park and after passing through the Mall Road Underpass, FC College Underpass, Ichhra, Ferozepur Road close to Muslim Town Morr, Samnabad, LOS Chowk, Lytton Road, MAO College, PMG Chowk, Government College and Central Model School, it will culminate at Data Darbar.

Khan will address the rally at Data Darbar and announce his future line of action. Senior PTI leaders, including newly appointed President Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, are also likely to attend the rally.

Surging militancy

Meanwhile, Pakistan remains gripped by the spate of terror attacks for the last few months as militancy reared its head again following the ceasefire by the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) last year.

However, the country's civil and military leadership has resolved to stand united against terrorists.

Last month, the National Apex Committee — comprising the country's top military and political leadership — had sought national consensus to root out militancy.

The recent attacks by terrorists in the country's rural and urban centres, claiming the lives of innocent Pakistanis and law enforcers, have triggered the security forces and LEAs to accelerate action against them.