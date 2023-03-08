Share:

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday announced to provide free wheat flour to the poor under the “Ramazan package”.

Presiding over a review meeting, the premier said that free flour would be provided to the underprivileged people of Punjab in the first phase under the special Ramadan package.

He also directed relevant authorities to devise a policy at the earliest to provide free flour to poor families under the package.

Sharif said the federal government would provide all-out support to the provinces to provide relief to people under the Ramadan package on the pattern of the Punjab model.

The package is the first of its kind aimed at facilitating the poor segment of society.

Punjab Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman and Finance Secretary Mujahid Sherdil briefed the prime minister about the Ramadan package.

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Raza Naqvi, secretary food and other senior officials were among the attendees of the meeting.

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has called for a comprehensive plan to provide essential commodities at affordable prices to the people during the holy month of Ramadan.

A meeting was held at the CM Office in which the secretary agriculture department briefed about the demand and supply of pulses, vegetables, fruits, and their prices.

The chief minister has directed that the best practices be adopted to stabilize prices of essential commodities and added that line departments should prepare a working plan with demand forecasting to ensure stability in prices.

The Chief Minister said that talks be held with the poultry association to propose practical solutions to reduce the price of chicken meat. He added that a plan should be developed to reduce the prices of essential commodities to provide real relief to the people.

Similarly, a price-control mechanism be made more effective to create ease for the common man through an efficient system, he added.

Provincial Minister Industries SM Tanveer, secretary agriculture, secretary food, secretary livestock and others attended the meeting.