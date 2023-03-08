Share:

LAHORE - Secretary Emergency Ser­vices Dr Rizwan Naseer on Tuesday paid rich tribute to Pakistani women for their pivotal role in nation build­ing in all segments of society. He especially appreciated fe­male rescuers serving in the lifesaving emergency ser­vice. Dr Rizwan Naseer ac­knowledged their valuable contribution to the Rescue Service since its inception.He also announced to start special driving classes for female rescuers at Rescue Stations so that they could be independent for per­forming their duties at their workplace. He appreciated the best performing female rescuers during the Zoom meeting with female rescu­ers of all districts and an­nounced an award equal to one month’s salary for the best performing female Res­cuer in Punjab Emergency service. He expressed these views while addressing a ceremony at Rescue Head­quarters here with regard to International Women’s Day (IWD) in recognition of women’ rescuers and to acknowledge their valuable contribution to Rescue Ser­vice. Deeba Shahnaz Akhter Head of Community Safety& Information, Rouqiya Bano Javed Controller Examina­tions Emergency Services Academy, Sumaira Liaquat Social Welfare Officer and senior officers from Head­quarters & Academy and fe­male rescuers attended the ceremony. Speaking on the occasion, Dr Rizwan Naseer said it was women empow­erment that female Rescue Officer Deeba Shahnaz was also part of the First United Nations INSARAG certified Rescue team in South Asia. Her recent role in search & rescue operations during earthquake in Turkeye & in establishment of CERTs/ communities was com­mendable, he added.