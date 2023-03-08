Share:

LAHORE - Saim Ayub’s 36-ball 68 and Babar Azam’s 41-ball 50 helped Peshawar Zalmi beat table-toppers Lahore Qalandars by 35 runs at the Pindi Cricket Stadium in the 23rd match of the HBL Pakistan Super League 8. This was Peshawar Zalmi’s fourth win in seven matches and it has extinguished Karachi Kings’ hopes of Playoff qualification as all top four teams have at least eight points now. The maximum that the Imad Wasim’s side can manage are six points, considering they win their last game on 12 March against Lahore Qalandars. Left-hander Saim recorded his third half-century of the edition after being promoted to the top of the order. He smashed eight fours and three sixes in his knock. The 20-year-old made the most of the field restrictions in the first six overs, scoring 43 in 24 balls that propelled Peshawar Zalmi to 67 by the end of the Powerplay. Captain Babar played the supporting role and the pair recorded a sparkling 107-run opening partnership. The two were separated in the 11th over when Saim fell to Rashid Khan. The leg-spinner added another wicket to his tally in his next over by deceiving M Haris, who top-edged a sweep to Sikandar Raza. Zalmi were all set to post a big total but Qalandars made a decent comeback in the death overs, especially after Babar’s wicket in the 16th over. They could add only 36 runs in the last four overs and lost seven wickets, four of which were taken by Shaheen Afridi, and were bowled out for 207 with three balls left in the innings. Tom Kohler-Cadmore scored a quickfire 16-ball 36 with 3 sixes and 2 fours before being sent back in the 18th over by Haris Rauf. Shaheen finished with 4-31 and Haris, Zaman Khan and Rashid took two wickets each. Qalandars’ run chase was heavily dented in the Powerplay. Wahab Riaz delivered a double-wicket maiden, dismissing Fakhar Zaman and Sam Billings on consecutive deliveries in the fifth over. Abdullah Shafique mistimed the ball for Rovman Powell to take a fabulous catch at midoff in the next over as Qalandars found themselves four down for 21. Shawaiz Irfan played on off Arshad Iqbal in the first over. Hussain Talat and Shaheen provided some consolation fireworks for the Qalandars fans in their 114-run partnership off 65 balls. Shaheen struck 5 sixes and 3 fours in his 36-ball 52 before getting caught behind off Wahab. Sikandar made 20 off seven before getting dismissed on the last ball of the 18th. Hussain fell in the 19th to Arshad after making 63 off 37 and smashing 5 sixes and 4 fours. Qalandars were bowled out for 172 with two balls spare. Arshad and Wahab finished with three wickets each for 27 and 17 runs, and Azamatullah Omarzai got 2-40.