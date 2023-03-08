Share:

LAHORE - Sami Zaib won the Major Muneeb Afzal Shaheed Tennis Tournament after beating Azan Shahid by 6-3, 7-5 in Senior Tennis 40+ Doubles. Davis Cupper Inam ul Haq and Asad Khan won the final by beating Zahoor Ahmed and Abdul Shakoor 6-3, 6-3. Brig Rashid Wali Janjua was the chief guest and gave away the prizes to the winners.

The guest of honour was ITF Seniors Champion Rashid Malik. He said: “We will support Inam in every shaheed tournament on behalf of the PLTA.” The chief guest appreciated the efforts of Davis Cupper Rashid Malik and Inam ul Haq for holding Shuhada’s tournaments. Tournament Director Inam ul Haq thanked the chief guest, PLTA Chairman Iftikhar Ahmed Rao and PLTA Secretary Rashid Malik for supporting him in holding these tournaments.