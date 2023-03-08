Share:

Security forces killed six terrorists during an operation in the Datta Khel tehsil of North Waziristan District, according to military’s media wing.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), in a statement, on Wednesday said a large cache of ammunition and modern weapons were also recovered from the possession of the killed terrorists.

The terrorists were actively involved in terrorist activities against the security forces, it said.

On March 3, security forces conducted an Intelligence Based Operation in general area Mir Ali, North Waziristan district. During the conduct of the operation, intense fire exchange took place between own troops and terrorists. Resultantly, one terrorist was killed. Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorist.

Locals of the area appreciated the operation and expressed their full support to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the area.