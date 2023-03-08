Share:

LAHORE - Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi chaired a meeting at his office on Tuesday to review arrangements for the ongoing celebra­tions of jashan-e-baharan.

It was decided to hold mehfil-e-sama and na’at at three different places in Lahore. Rahat Fateh Ali Khan will present Sufi Kalam at the National Hockey Stadium at 7-00 pm today. Mahafil-e-Sa­ma will be held at Data Darbar and other shrines. A mehfil-e-na’at will also be held in Jilani Park.

The jashan-e-baharan celebrations in Lahore and Faisalabad are fully sponsored and there will be no expenditure by the Punjab Government.