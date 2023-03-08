Share:

KARACHI-Sindh Information Department, on Tuesday, decided to launch a FM radio channel for immediate dissemination of accurate and authentic information and guidance to public in natural disasters, emergency situations, traffic, accidents and terrorist incidents.

Broadcast of FM radio channel will be done across the province, a meeting held here with Provincial Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon in chair decided. Secretary Information Nadeem ur Rehman Memon, Director Admin Muhammad Yousuf Kaburu, Director Press Information Hasan Asghar Naqvi, Director Advertising Imtiaz Joyo and others participated in the meeting.

The provincial Minister directed all directorates of the Information Department to efficiently publicise the Sindh Government’s development projects and said that Pakistan Peoples Party had completed a number of important mega projects in the last 15 years, but those were not projected effectively. The best hospitals of Pakistan, including National Institute of Cardio Vascular Disease (NICVD), Sindh Institute of Urology and Transplant (SIUT), Cyber Knife and Gambat Hospital were working in Sindh, Sharjeel Memon said adding that the hospitals were serving not only the people of Sindh, but the whole country, and even the neighbouring countries. The minister urged that Sindh government’s narrative of development, prosperity and public welfare should be developed effectively as it was the primary responsibility of the Sindh Information Department. He said that details of projects commissioned and completed in the last ten years should be obtained from the planning department and the public should be informed about the performance of the government. The minister also instructed to pay special attention to the social media directorate and make it more efficient and active.