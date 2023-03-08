Share:

QUETTA - At least six members of a family died on Tuesday in an explosion caused by the gas leakage in Sirki Kalan area of Quetta.

Police officials said that six ill-fate members of a family, including two women, were killed while four others were injured when the roof of the house collapsed after the gas explosion.

Those who lost their lives in the explosion were the family of the prayer leader of a local mosque, they added. Soon after the incident, the neigh­bours gathered at the site and started rescue ef­forts, shifting the injured to Civil Hospital Quetta for medical treatment. It is the fourth such inci­dent of gas leakage in Quetta during the last four months, in which more than three members of a family died in each gas leak-related mishap.