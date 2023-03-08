Share:

LAHORE - Member British Parliament (MP) and British Prime Min­ister’s Trade Envoy Mr. Mark Eastwood called on Pro­vincial Minister for Indus­try, Commerce and Energy SM Tanveer here at Punjab Board of Investment and Trade (PBIT) on Tuesday. Both the dignitaries agreed to enhance bilateral trade cooperation. The PBIT Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Jalal Hasan Khan informed the visiting British MP about the investment opportuni­ties and facilities being pro­vided to investors in Punjab. UK Trade Envoy Mr. Mark Eastwood said, “We want to develop strong trade rela­tions and partnership with Pakistan and Punjab. Inves­tors from Punjab and UK can also start joint ventures.” He added that large number of Pakistanis residing in the UK were playing their full role in the development of the country. Provincial Minis­ter for Industries and Com­merce SM Tanveer said that Punjab had a wide scope for investment in education, health, energy, textile and other sectors. “Local and for­eign investors can also invest in 13 Special Economic Zones of Punjab,” he maintained. The Provincial Minister said that PBIT was providing all possible facilities to domestic and foreign investors under one roof. He said that there were deep friendly and com­mercial relations between Pakistan and UK.