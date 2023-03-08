Share:

Pakistan's ambassador to the United States Sardar Masood Khan called on Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry in Islamabad.

They discussed in detail the issues of mutual concern, particularly the prevailing political and human rights situation in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Voicing their serious concerns over the simmering situation in the IIOJK, they agreed to intensify efforts to raise the Kashmir issue at international level and expose atrocities being committed by the Indian forces against helpless Kashmiris.