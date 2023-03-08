Share:

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leader Shibli Faraz claimed on Wednesday that tactics were being used to mount pressure on former prime minister Imran Khan by lodging 78 cases against him.

Speaking to media, Mr Faraz recounted, "Imran Khan is the chief of the country’s largest political party." He alleged that the preparation was being done to reattempt an assassination on Mr Khan, adding that the PTI was having solid evidence in this regard."

He claimed that the PTI chief was being subjected to the bogus cases, adding that sometimes the cases were lodged against Mr Khan in Islamabad and other times in Balochistan.

Mr Faraz said, "Nothing can be happen by registering cases against Imran. The people are standing by Imran Khan."

Speaking about staging the rallies, Mr Faraz said, "It is the beauty of the democracy to stage gatherings and rallies."

Earlier on Wednesday, PTI senior leader Farrukh Habib said that the peaceful PTI rally was being treated violently.

He said the ECP had released the schedule of elections while pn the other hand, the leader of the two hundred million was not allowed to hold rally.

He added the police resorted to violence and injured the non-violent PTI supporters due to the pressure from the government.

The PTI’s stalwart added due to the release of schedule, no body could stop PTI chief from winning elections because the people were fed up of the inhuman policies of the incumbent government.

Mr Habib the PTI workers were peaceful and it was the conspiracy of the federal government to postpone election by resorting to aggression.

He said the women were beaten on their international day. Meanwhile he urged supporters to reach Zaman Park for protests against the imported government.