RAWALPINDI - Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA) Potohar Town has launched a grand anti-encroachment operation on Adiala Road and Dhama Morr and 2 trucks loaded material was confiscated. The operation was launched under the supervision of senior officials of TMA’s Enforcement Department.

TMA teams carried out operation on Adiala Road, Dhama Morr, Chungi Number 20 and Tandoor Morr. During the operation, the anti-encroachment team assisted by local police, dozens of shops, sheds and other encroachments were demolished.

The clean-up operation will continue in the areas to remove permanent and temporary encroachments, TMA official added. Meanwhile, residents of Adiala Road hailed the action against encroachers by TMA authorities.