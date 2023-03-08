Share:

PESHAWAR - University of Peshawar administration has taken ownership of the Teacher Community Centre in the wake of court decision. A letter issued by the university’s assistant registrar here said that, “the income of TCC and allied facilities should be credited to the University Fund instead of any other account and the university shall reflect the income as well as expenditure therefrom in the annual budget for the fiscal year and share it with the Senate during presentation of the revised budget estimates for the fiscal year.”

It merits a mention here that the TCC comprises a cafeteria, wedding hall and certain other facilities, the income of which used to be received by the Peshawar University Teachers Association. However, following the financial crisis in the university, the court decided to hand it over to the university administration to enable it to pay salaries to employees and meet other expenses.

UoP Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Idrees said that the university had received loans worth millions of rupees from banks to pay salaries in the past. However, Dr Muhammad Idrees said that since he took charge of his office, the university administration was not taking loans but took over certain facilities in order to make university financially stable.