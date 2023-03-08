Share:

ISLAMABAD - The US government yesterday announced 500 new scholar­ships to Pakistani university students from flood-affected districts to assist them in completing their degrees.

US Ambassador Donald Blome announced the scholar­ships at an event celebrating the achievements of female scholars in honor of International Women’s Day at the High­er Education Commission in Islamabad.

Present at the event were Federal Minister of Planning Ahsan Iqbal, Higher Education Commission Chairman Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed, National Disaster Management Authority Chairman Lieutenant General Inam Haider Malik, Higher Education Commission Executive Director Dr. Shaista So­hail, USAID Mission Director Reed Aeschliman, university vice chancellors, students, and alumni.

The United States, through USAID, has supported schol­arships for meritorious yet financially disadvantaged stu­dents to pursue higher education at top Pakistani universi­ties. In partnership with the Higher Education Commission, the U.S. government has awarded over 6,000 scholarships through the Merit and Needs Based Scholarship Program. Sixty percent of those scholarships have been awarded to women as part of the U.S. government’s support for wom­en’s higher education.

“International Women’s Day not only serves as a day to celebrate the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements made by our mothers, grandmothers, sisters, aunts, and daughters. It is also a call to action to accelerate gender parity and to dismantle gender stereotypes”, said Ambassador Blome.

HEC Chairman Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed remarked, “U.S. govern­ment support to strategic sectors in Pakistan, especially the higher education sector, is commendable. Not only have these scholarships helped secure university education for many un­derprivileged students, lifting themselves and their families out of poverty, they have helped supply Pakistan with crucial skills and knowledge sets to drive the economy.”