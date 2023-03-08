Share:

First, I will appreciate your and your team’s efforts. After that through the columns of your esteemed newspaper, I want to discuss a question: Why do we rely so strictly on the IMF?

Being a Pakistani, it is my foremost duty to care about my country. So, I want to ask how the economic experts are guessing that our country is near to default. What are the reasons for such a condition? And the biggest question is why in a difficult time we must lean toward IMF.

The person owning most of their property is the reason for such a condition. Those people who are spending their money on foreign assets, why don’t they invest their money inside the country? Why do we borrow money from IMF? Why can’t our bureaucrats reduce their expenses? Why do we have to follow IMF conditions, why can’t we use our resources to make our economic conditions stronger? These are the questions the public needs to ask the government and recognize that these are the solutions to tackle this harsh situation.

I hope you will publish my letter in your newspaper for the sake of the nation’s welfare.

MARVI MALIK,

Sukkur.