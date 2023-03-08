Share:

GILGIT - World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF)-Pakistan in collaboration with Tourism Department GB and Serena Hotels organised a week long training and awareness sessions for tourism industry.

Thirty participants nominated by hotel association GB belonging from five districts of GB participants in the training session. The session was inaugurated by Wazir Saleem, GB Minister Works and the closing ceremony was attended by Raja Nasir Ali Khan, GB Minister for Tourism.

The hotel Management training was conducted by the Gilgit Serena Hotel and the awareness sessions was facilitated by GB-EPA, Waste Management Company, Tour operators association, tourism department KIU and WWF-Pakistan. Raja Nasir Ali Khan in speech stressed on the quality services in the tourism industry. “Gilgit-Baltistan has huge potential for adventure tourism and many foreign companies are interested to join hands with the tourism department” he said.

Haider Raza Director North WWF-Pakistan said, “WWF is willing to support all activities that favours to boost tourism in the region but we need to focus on eco-tourism and green infrastructure for a healthy environment”. Asghar Khan General Manager Gilgit Serena Hotel empathized on quality services and digital marketing for tourism in the region. Iqbal Hussain Director Tourism GB said, “The tourism department with the support of WWF and other partners will conduct such trainings in all districts of Gilgit-Baltistan to ensure tourists get satisfactory response while visiting GB” Certificates were distributed to all the participants at the end of the session.