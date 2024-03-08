13 hydropower projects of 5,455 MW in progress: PPIB

Private Power and Infrastructure Board (PPIB) Managing Director Shah Jahan Mirza said that 13 hydropower plants of 5,455 Megawatt (MW) are at different stages of processing.

Addressing a workshop aimed at developing a robust mechanism for tariff-based bidding of hydropower projects in Pakistan organised by PPIB in collaboration with the Agence Française de Dévelopement (AFD), Shah Jahan Mirza said the 884 MW Suki Kinari project is scheduled to be operation by November 2024.

He said that PPIB has already accomplished significant success towards attracting private investment in establishing hydropower IPPs which is evident from the fact that so far 4 hydro IPPs of over 1,000 MW have been completed.

“Besides, hydropower, PPIB’s efficient facilitation has resulted in the successful implementation of 54 wind/solar/bagasse-based IPPs of 2,785 MW. As Pakistan continues its journey towards attaining energy security, sustainability, efficiency, and competitiveness, initiatives such as this workshop play a pivotal role in shaping the future of the country’s energy landscape,” Shah Jahan Mirza added.

The PPIB MD also expressed his gratitude to AFD, the Consultant, and all other participants for their active involvement and valuable contributions towards making the event a success.