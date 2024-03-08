Friday, March 08, 2024
96 pension holder’s complain solved, says ombudsman

APP
March 08, 2024
Regional, Karachi, Newspaper

LARKANA   -   Regional Director Ombudsman Lar­kana Ali Akbar Jagirani has redressed 96 complaints re­ceived during open forum , and visits to various places of Public servent offices. In this regard, in a statement issued by the regional di­rector of the Ombudsman Larkana. He said that, the regional ombudsman has speeded up the processing of the applications of the pension holders, G.P Fund and salaries person’s. He said that, out of the appli­cations received during the two months of January and February 2024, more than 96 cases were cleared.

APP

