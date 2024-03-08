Abacus wins 5 Best Practice Awards in GDEIB 2023-24

KARACHI - Abacus, a international profes­sional services firm committed to transforming clients through world-class technology, outsourc­ing, and consulting solutions, has announced a significant achieve­ment as it has won 5 Best Prac­tice Awards across all categories in the esteemed Global Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Benchmarks (GDEIB) for the year 2023-24. This accomplishment positions Abacus as one of the top 20 most inclusive companies in Pakistan.

Chairman Asad Ali Khan stated, “We are proud to be recognized for our commitment to diversity and inclusion. This achievement is a testament to the collabora­tive efforts of the entire Abacus team, and we remain steadfast in our mission to cultivate an en­vironment where everyone feels valued and included.” CEO Abacus Fatima-Asad Said emphasized, “This recognition underscores our relentless commitment to cultivat­ing diversity and inclusivity with­in our corporate fabric. It aligns seamlessly with the company’s core values, echoing the strategic priorities set by our board of di­rectors. This achievement signifies company’s dedication to fostering an environment where individuals from all backgrounds can thrive and contribute meaningfully.”