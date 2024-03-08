Accessible healthcare stressed for women, girls for progress

ISLAMABAD - Stakeholders holders at an event highlighted in­equalities women and girls face in Pakistan that increase their risk of disease, disability, gender-based vi­olence, and mortality and said with concern that without action, wom­en will continue to be left behind in health care, having their health, and chances of education and employ­ment curtailed.

The stakeholders expressed these remarks in connection with the In­ternational Women’s Day being marked throughout the world in­cluding Pakistan on March 8. On this occasion, international development organisation Sightsavers is calling for all health services to be inclusive and accessible for women and girls, including those with disabilities.

“Some diseases affect more wom­en than men. Women are four times more likely to develop infectious eye diseases than men. They are also more likely to be blind or have a visual impairment, but much less like­ly to have access to the eye care they need,“ said Munazza Gillani, Sightsav­ers Pakistan’s Country Director.

She said that without action, wom­en will continue to be left behind in health care, having their health, and chances of education and employ­ment curtailed.

This International Women’s Day, Sightsavers is also celebrating trail­blazing women who are going above and beyond to make this happen.

This includes Munazza Gillani her­self, who has worked for the organ­isation for more than 16 years and in this time has worked hard for in­clusion of women in health services both on demand and supply side.

It also includes Leena Ahmed, a Programme Manager for Eye Health and Inclusion, who has an incredi­ble record of executing inclusive eye health projects, has very legitimate findings from the field. According to her, in rural settings, women are not allowed to go to the health facilities unless and until they are accompa­nied by a male member of family.

Despite the stereotypes and chal­lenging societal norms, female op­tometrists in Pakistan are making significant contributions to eye care and public health. They are active­ly involved in providing primary eye care services, diagnosing and man­aging various eye conditions, and raising awareness about the impor­tance of regular eye examinations. Leena shared that 59% of optom­etrists in our projects are female proving themselves capable and competent in the field of optometry.

Sightsavers works with partners to improve access to health services for all, including women and people with disabilities, such as treatments to protect against neglected tropical dis­eases and sight-restoring operations.