ACE recovers Rs11.5m from defaulters

SARGODHA - An Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) team Thursday recovered Rs11.5 million from defaulters of Municipal Corporation Sargodha. According to a press release, issued by the ACE office, Regional Director ACE Mudassar Hanif Bhatti came to know that Map and Conversion fees defaulters of MC were not depositing their dues for a long time. To which, he tasked Deputy Director (Investigation) ACE Hafiz Muhammad Imran to investigate the matter. After completing the inquiry, the ACE team recovered Rs11.5 million from the defaulters and deposited in government exchequer.
SARGODHA POLICE BUST DACOIT GANG, ARREST TWO
Sargodha Police arrested two members of a dacoit gang including the ring leader and recovered looted valuables from them, here on Thursday. A police spokesperson said that on the direction of District Police Officer (DPO) Sargodha, Muhammad Faisal Kamran, a team of Phularwan police station conducted a raid and nabbed the ring leader Mazhar and his accomplice Saleem. The police team recovered looted items worth of Rs350,000 including a battery, mobile-phone and a motorcycle. Further investigation was underway.