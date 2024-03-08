ACE recovers Rs11.5m from defaulters

SARGODHA - An Anti-Corruption Es­tablishment (ACE) team Thursday recovered Rs11.5 million from defaulters of Municipal Corporation Sargodha. According to a press release, issued by the ACE office, Regional Director ACE Mudas­sar Hanif Bhatti came to know that Map and Conversion fees default­ers of MC were not de­positing their dues for a long time. To which, he tasked Deputy Direc­tor (Investigation) ACE Hafiz Muhammad Imran to investigate the mat­ter. After completing the inquiry, the ACE team recovered Rs11.5 mil­lion from the defaulters and deposited in gov­ernment exchequer.

SARGODHA POLICE BUST DACOIT GANG, ARREST TWO

Sargodha Police ar­rested two members of a dacoit gang including the ring leader and recovered looted valuables from them, here on Thursday. A police spokesperson said that on the direc­tion of District Police Officer (DPO) Sargodha, Muhammad Faisal Kam­ran, a team of Phularwan police station conducted a raid and nabbed the ring leader Mazhar and his accomplice Saleem. The police team recov­ered looted items worth of Rs350,000 including a battery, mobile-phone and a motorcycle. Fur­ther investigation was underway.