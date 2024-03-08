Achakzai seeks postponement of presidential election

Mehmood Khan Achakzai, the Sunni Ittehad Council candidate for the presidential election, has demanded the postponement of the presidential election.

Achakzai, the head of the Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party, has written a letter to the Election Commission of Pakistan regarding the postponement of the presidential election.

Achakzai stated in his letter that several reserved seats of the national and provincial assemblies were still vacant, the election should be postponed until the electoral college was complete.

It is to be remembered that the Election Commission of Pakistan has announced to hold the presidential election on March 9.

The nomination papers of Asif Ali Zardari from the People’s Party and Mehmood Khan Achakzai from the Sunni Ittehad Council have been approved.

Earlier, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman made a statement regarding the presidential election, saying that he wished to vote for Achakzai in the presidential election, but he needed to follow the party’s decision not to vote.

On the other hand, the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan has announced to vote for Asif Ali Zardari in the presidential election.