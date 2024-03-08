Friday, March 08, 2024
Action against profiteers, hoarders ordered

March 08, 2024
HYDERABAD  -  The district administration Mi­tiari has decided to provide max­imum relief to the public during the blessed month of Ramazan by taking strict action against profiteers and hoarders.

The Deputy Commissioner Mitiari Lal Dino Mangi issued instructions to revenue officers to impose heavy fines on those violating the prescribed govern­ment rates for essential items.

The Deputy Commissioner di­rected all assistant commission­ers of the three talukas to ensure the sale of essential items at fixed prices in markets, take action against hoarders and submit dai­ly progress reports to the Deputy Commissioner Secretariat.

In addition, Additional Deputy Commissioner Monis Ahmed di­rected assistant commissioners of Mitiari, Hala and New Saeedabad to establish Bachat Bazaars during the month of Ramazan to provide relief to the poor segments. The meeting was held in connection with the Price Control and Ahtram-e-Ramazan Ordinance and was at­tended by assistant commissioner Hala Abid Qamar, assistant com­missioner Saeedabad Saud Khan Lund, representatives of the Price Control Market Committee, shop­keepers and traders.

